General Secretary of Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) Mikhail Butov attends the Russian Indoor Championships 2016 in Moscow, Russia, February 24, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Mikhail Butov, general secretary of the Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF), said on Monday he was no longer representing Russia on the IAAF council, TASS news agency reported.

"Now as a council member I represent the international federation, not Russia," Butov said.