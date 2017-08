(Reuters) - Russian individual time trial champion Tatiana Antoshina has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for a growth hormone, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Monday.

Antoshina, of the Astana Women's team, failed the test on May 31 last year, a UCI list of suspended riders showed on its website (www.uci.ch).

Antoshina, 33, has two Russian road race titles and six Russian time trial titles to her name.