Factbox: Key points from the WADA report in doping at the 2014 Sochi games

(Reuters) - Following are some of the key points from the World Anti-Doping Agency's report into allegations of a Russian state-sponsored doping program in the run up to the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

* The Moscow laboratory operated a scheme for the false reporting of positive samples which was termed by Richard McClaren, the report's author, as the Disappearing Positive Methodology. The report said that the Ministry of Sport, the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the main heir to the Soviet-era KGB, were all involved.

* Russia's Deputy Minister of Sport Yuri Nagornykh was advised of every positive test from 2011 onwards and decided "who would benefit from a cover up and who would not be protected."

* Nagornykh used the code word "Save" when he wanted an athlete who had tested positive to be protected and "Quarantine" for the normal anti-doping procedure to be followed. If the order was "Save", laboratory officials had to report the sample as negative in WADA's anti-doping management system.

* Although samples from foreign athletes were usually given the "quarantine" order, at least one foreign footballer in the Russian Premier League was "saved", the report said. This order was made by Vitaly Mutko, Russia's Minister of Sport.

* A new system was designed for the Sochi laboratory where international observers were present. This involved opening Russian athletes' sample bottles and "swapping out dirty urine with clean urine", a process which was carried out during the night.

* The Russian Federal Security Service developed a method to surreptitiously open urine bottles to enable sampling swapping without detection. Nagornykh referred to them as "magicians." The report said that "the FSB was intricately entwined in the scheme to allow Russian athletes to compete while dirty."

* A mouse hole was drilled to enable the urine samples of protected athletes to be passed out of the laboratory to an "operations room" next door, usually around midnight. The caps on the samples were removed and the urine exchanged before being passed back into the laboratory.

* A storage freezer of "clean" urine was kept at Sochi "awaiting the swapping program at Sochi when required." These samples were collected from athletes "on instruction."