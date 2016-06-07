FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Two Russian female medalists from 2008 Olympics tested positive for doping: TASS cites coach
#Sports News
June 7, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Two Russian female medalists from 2008 Olympics tested positive for doping: TASS cites coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Marina Shainova of Russia lifts 129kg in the women's 58kg Group A clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 11, 2008.Yves Herman

MOSCOW (Reuters) - B-samples of two Russian female weightlifting medalists from the 2008 Olympics have tested positive for banned substances, TASS news agency on Tuesday quoted the coach of one of them as saying.

Marina Shainova won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and Nadezhda Evstyukhina won a bronze medal at the same Games.

"The B-sample has tested positive for turinabol," Shainova's coach Vladimir Shainov told TASS. "We haven't decided yet what to do ... now, certainly, her medal will be taken away and she will be disqualified. Evstyukhina is in the same situation."

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
