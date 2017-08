Gold medalist Elena Isinbayeva of Russia holds her national flag after the women's pole vault final during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 11, 2012.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Olympic pole vault champion Elena Isinbayeva said on Thursday a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reject a challenge by a group of Russian athletes against a ban on them competing in the Rio Olympics amounted to a "funeral of athletics", TASS news agency reported.