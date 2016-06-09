Kremlin shrugs off new doping allegations, raps corrupt 'fugitives'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during a news briefing on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday shrugged off new allegations of doping in Russian sport and slammed those giving such evidence to Western broadcasters as “well-known fugitive figures working off their 30 silver coins”.

The Kremlin maintains that documentaries, including the ones by German public broadcaster ARD/WDR, about numerous cases of Russians using banned substances, are “unfounded slander”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.