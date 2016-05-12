FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian sports minister dismisses Sochi doping report as nonsense
May 12, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Russian sports minister dismisses Sochi doping report as nonsense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Allegations of extensive doping by Russian athletes at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics are nonsense, Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The New York Times reported that dozens of Russian athletes who competed at Sochi, including at least 15 medal winners, were part of a state-run doping program.

TASS news agency quoted Mutko as saying he was confident in the athletes. “I believe these guys, they are outstanding athletes, the charges are nonsense,” Mutko said. “The charges against them are groundless. We will study this article and see how to react.”

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Mark Trevelyan

