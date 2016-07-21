Russian minister: CAS ruling flouts rights of honest athletes

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko attends a news conference after a meeting of the management board of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia local organising committee in Moscow, Russia, July 5, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's sports minister said on Thursday a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reject a legal challenge by a group of Russian athletes against a ban on them competing in the Rio Olympics violated the rights of honest Russian sportspeople.

Vitaly Mutko, in comments broadcast on Russian state television, said that the CAS decision created a precedent of collective responsibility and punished athletes not involved in doping.

He said Russia did not accept there was a state-sponsored doping program in Russia.