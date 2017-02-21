FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 6 months ago

Five Russians to miss Nordic ski championships amid doping probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected requests by five Russian cross-country skiers who were suspended in a doping probe to be allowed to take part in this year's world championships, the tribunal said on Tuesday.

The ruling covers Alexey Petukhov, Evgenia Shapovalova, Maxim Vylegzhanin, Alexander Legkov and Evgeniy Belov, who had sought to compete at the 2017 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Finland from Feb. 22 to March 5, CAS said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields

