Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) chief Alexander Zhukov attends a news conference ahead of Russian Olympic team departure to Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Moscow, Russia, July 26, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - International federations have approved the participation of more than 250 Russian sportspeople, including wrestlers, in the Rio Olympics next month, Russian Olympic Committee chief Alexander Zhukov told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.