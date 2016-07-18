FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia's Putin casts doubts on WADA doping report
July 18, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Russia's Putin casts doubts on WADA doping report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) report on doping among Russian athletes was based on the testimony of just one man and that the Olympic movement could be on the verge of split.

In a statement published by the Kremlin, Putin said that there was no place for doping in sport as it was a threat to the lives and health of the athletes and discredited fair play.

He said that Russian officials named in the WADA report will be temporarily suspended, but asked the WADA Commission for more detailed and "objective" information.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
