July 22, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Independent commission needs to fix Russia's doping problem: Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) listens to Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko (R) as he watches the ceremony during the opening of the Summer Universiade at the Kazan Arena Stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 6, 2013. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev/viaFile Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for the creation of an independent commission with foreign experts to address problems with Russia's anti-doping system.

Putin suggested that the commission be chaired by Vitaly Smirnov, a former vice-president of the International Olympic Committee and a current honorary member of the IOC.

Putin, addressing a government meeting, described Smirnov, an IOC member from 1971 to 2015, as "a person with a flawless reputation".

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

