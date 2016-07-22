Independent commission needs to fix Russia's doping problem: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) listens to Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko (R) as he watches the ceremony during the opening of the Summer Universiade at the Kazan Arena Stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 6, 2013. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev/via

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for the creation of an independent commission with foreign experts to address problems with Russia's anti-doping system.

Putin suggested that the commission be chaired by Vitaly Smirnov, a former vice-president of the International Olympic Committee and a current honorary member of the IOC.

Putin, addressing a government meeting, described Smirnov, an IOC member from 1971 to 2015, as "a person with a flawless reputation".