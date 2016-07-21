FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russian sports minister, ROC head to blame for Rio ban: agency cites official
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 21, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Russian sports minister, ROC head to blame for Rio ban: agency cites official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko and Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) head Alexander Zhukov are responsible for the exclusion of Russian athletes from the Rio Olympics, R-Sport news agency quoted ROC honorary president Leonid Tyagachev as saying on Thursday.

"Vitaly Mutko and Alexander Zhukov ... bear responsibility for all these cases linked to us," Tyagachev said. "Mutko needs to have a hard think, it is impossible to continue to develop sport in this way."

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.