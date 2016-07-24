FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Tennis federation clears Russians to compete in Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - All seven Russian tennis players have been cleared to compete at the Rio Olympics, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Sunday.

"The seven Russian tennis players who have been nominated to compete in Rio have been subject to a rigorous anti-doping testing program outside Russia," the ITF said in a statement.

"The ITF believes that this is sufficient for the seven Russian tennis players to meet the relevant requirement of today’s decision of the IOC Executive Board."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided on Sunday not to impose a blanket ban on Russia competing at the Rio Games, leaving decisions on the participation of athletes to individual sports federations.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond

