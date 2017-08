The Russian national flag (R) and the Olympic flag are seen during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Russia, February 23, 2014.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic committee said on Tuesday that allegations in a World Anti-Doping Agency report on doping among Russian competitors at the Sochi Olympics required fuller investigation because they were so serious.

The committee added in a statement that it was ready to provide full assistance in such an investigation.