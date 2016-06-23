FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says weightlifting ban is a 'psychotic episode' on someone's orders: R-Sport
June 23, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Russia says weightlifting ban is a 'psychotic episode' on someone's orders: R-Sport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia, June 21, 2016.Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Sport Minister Vitaly Mutko said a decision by the International Weightlifting Federation to ban Russia weightlifters from the Rio Olympics was like "a psychotic episode", R-Sport news agency reported on Thursday.

"It is a psychotic episode, as if it is dictated, accompanied by a departure from the principals and norms," R-Sport quoted Mutko as saying. "How can you punish a team which should go to the Olympic Games in 2016 for violations from 2008 or 2012? I don't know."

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Tsvetkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
