Russian hockey forward Zaripov suspended for doping in KHL

FILE PHOTO: Finland's goaltender Harri Sateri (L) reacts after failing to save a goal by Russia's Danis Zaripov during their Channel One Cup ice hockey game in Moscow, Russia, December 19, 2015.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forward Danis Zaripov, a three-time world champion who played at the 2010 Olympics, has been suspended for two years after he failed a doping test last season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the league said on Tuesday.

The KHL said in a statement published on its website that the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) had decided to suspend Zaripov until May 22, 2019, after one of his samples was found to contain banned stimulants, as well as substances prohibited as diuretics and masking agents.

Zaripov's suspension is a rare case of a doping ban among high-profile Russian national hockey players and comes as the country says it has taken measures to curb the use of performance-enhancing drugs in sport.

The Russian government this month adopted a sweeping plan aimed at curbing doping, while President Vladimir Putin barred dopers and their coaches from receiving Kremlin grants.

Russia's athletics federation and Paralympic committee remain suspended over reports of widespread doping.

The KHL said the 377 doping tests conducted last season were administered with the help of the IIHF and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), plus the Doping Free Sport Unit of SportAccord, the umbrella organization for international sports federations.

Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA remains suspended over a 2015 report on state-sponsored doping but last month was allowed to again plan and coordinate testing under the supervision of international experts.

The 36-year-old Zaripov, who had 16 goals and 29 assists in 56 games with runners-up Metallurg Magnitogorsk last season, won three world championships with Russia and was in the team that lost to Canada in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics quarter-finals.

"All those who violate (anti-doping regulations) must be punished, regardless of their names and titles," R-Sport quoted Russian sports minister Pavel Kolobkov as saying following Zaripov's suspension.

Two other KHL players, former National Hockey League (NHL) player Derek Smith and Russian defenseman Andrei Konev, were also suspended for using banned stimulants, the KHL said.

Canadian Smith, who played for the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators, will remain suspended until Sept. 2, 2018, while Konev's ban will last until Nov. 19, 2017, the KHL said.

The IIHF could not be immediately reached for comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.