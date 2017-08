Russian Olympic Committee head Alexander Zhukov addresses journalists after an extraordinary meeting on issues, connected with Russian athletics team and federation, and held by the executive committee of the Russian Olympic Committee in Moscow, Russia, November 18, 2015.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov, has left Moscow for talks with the leadership of the International Olympic Committee, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The IOC will meet on Tuesday to discuss Russia's ban by the International Association of Athletics Federations.