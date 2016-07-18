Russian Olympic chief says pleased WADA made no recommendations to IOC: TASS

President of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov attends the Olympic Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland June 21, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov said on Monday he was pleased a World Anti-Doping Agency report into allegations of state-backed cheating at the 2014 Sochi Games had not made recommendations to the International Olympic Committee, TASS news agency reported.

Several anti-doping agencies, including those of the United States and Canada, called on Saturday for a complete ban on Russia competing at this year's Rio Olympics if the report's findings were damning.