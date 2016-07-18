FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russian Olympic chief says pleased WADA made no recommendations to IOC: TASS
July 18, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Russian Olympic chief says pleased WADA made no recommendations to IOC: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov attends the Olympic Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland June 21, 2016.Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov said on Monday he was pleased a World Anti-Doping Agency report into allegations of state-backed cheating at the 2014 Sochi Games had not made recommendations to the International Olympic Committee, TASS news agency reported.

Several anti-doping agencies, including those of the United States and Canada, called on Saturday for a complete ban on Russia competing at this year's Rio Olympics if the report's findings were damning.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
