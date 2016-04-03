British doping will not harm Russia: Russian athletics boss

Russia's Athletics Federation (ARAF) newly-elected president Dmitry Shlyakhtin stands up as he leaves a news conference following a meeting held to hear reports and elect new officials of ARAF in Moscow, Russia, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Media reports about doping in British sport will not harm Russia, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, head of the Russian Athletics Federation, was quoted by R-Sport news agency as saying on Sunday.

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said it was “deeply concerned and shocked” by reports a British doctor alleged he had prescribed banned performance-enhancing drugs to 150 sports figures including several Premier League footballers.

UKAD has been processing some Russian doping tests since Russia’s own anti-doping agency was embroiled in a mass cheating scandal last year.

Shlyakhtin said not all Russian doping tests were sent to the UKAD laboratory.