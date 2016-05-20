FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian athletes likely to have tested positive for doping at Beijing Olympics: agency
#Sports News
May 20, 2016 / 7:52 AM / a year ago

Russian athletes likely to have tested positive for doping at Beijing Olympics: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Russian national flag (R) and the Olympic flag are seen during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Russia, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Some Russian athletes are likely to have tested positive for doping in the 2008 Olympic Games after their samples were re-examined, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Friday.

Thirty one athletes from six sports could be banned from this year’s Rio Olympics after failing doping tests when 454 samples from the 2008 Beijing Games were re-examined, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

“Now they will publish (a report for) 2008. I guess that our sportspeople will be there as well. We are talking about 12 countries here,” the agency quoted Mutko as saying.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

