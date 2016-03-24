FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian race walker Kirdyapkin stripped of 2012 Olympic gold
March 24, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Russian race walker Kirdyapkin stripped of 2012 Olympic gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian Sergey Kirdyapkin will be stripped of the 50km walk gold medal he won at the 2012 London Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld an appeal by the IAAF against the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA).

The sport’s governing body (IAAF) appealed on six cases where they said RUSADA had been “selective” in annulling previous results of the athletes after they were banned for irregularities in their biological passports.

CAS upheld all six appeals.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Pritha Sarkar

