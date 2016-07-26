FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sailing federation says six Russians can take part in Rio games
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 26, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Sailing federation says six Russians can take part in Rio games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cars are parked in front of the Russian Olympic Committee headquarters in Moscow, Russia, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - International sailing federation World Sailing said on Tuesday it had provisionally confirmed that six Russian competitors could compete in the Rio Olympics.

World Sailing said in a statement on its website that Pavel Sozykin was denied eligibility for the Rio games because of the findings of the McLaren report commissioned by the World Anti-doping Agency.

Fellow Russian competitors Stefania Elfutina, Maxim Oberemko, Lyudmila Dmitrieva, Alisa Kirilyuk, Sergey Komissarov and Denis Gribanov can however take part in the Rio games, the statement said.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.