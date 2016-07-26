Sailing federation says six Russians can take part in Rio games

Cars are parked in front of the Russian Olympic Committee headquarters in Moscow, Russia, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - International sailing federation World Sailing said on Tuesday it had provisionally confirmed that six Russian competitors could compete in the Rio Olympics.

World Sailing said in a statement on its website that Pavel Sozykin was denied eligibility for the Rio games because of the findings of the McLaren report commissioned by the World Anti-doping Agency.

Fellow Russian competitors Stefania Elfutina, Maxim Oberemko, Lyudmila Dmitrieva, Alisa Kirilyuk, Sergey Komissarov and Denis Gribanov can however take part in the Rio games, the statement said.