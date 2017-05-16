Speed skating: Sochi silver medalist Creveling gets four-year doping ban

U.S. short track speed skaters Jessica Smith (L) and Chris Creveling (2nd R) practise with U.S. team members in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23.

(Reuters) - Olympic speed skating silver medalist Chris Creveling will miss next year's Winter Games in Pyeongchang after being given a four-year ban for testing positive for a prohibited substance, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has said.

Creveling, who won silver in the 5,000 meters relay at the Winter Games in Sochi in 2014, tested positive for testosterone-booster clomiphene in an out-of-competition test taken in October.

Creveling's ban had been backdated to Nov. 18 last year, the day he accepted a provisional suspension, and he had been "disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to October 18, 2016," USADA said in a statement.