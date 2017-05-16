FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Speed skating: Sochi silver medalist Creveling gets four-year doping ban
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 16, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 3 months ago

Speed skating: Sochi silver medalist Creveling gets four-year doping ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. short track speed skaters Jessica Smith (L) and Chris Creveling (2nd R) practise with U.S. team members in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23.Alexander Demianchuk

(Reuters) - Olympic speed skating silver medalist Chris Creveling will miss next year's Winter Games in Pyeongchang after being given a four-year ban for testing positive for a prohibited substance, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has said.

Creveling, who won silver in the 5,000 meters relay at the Winter Games in Sochi in 2014, tested positive for testosterone-booster clomiphene in an out-of-competition test taken in October.

Creveling's ban had been backdated to Nov. 18 last year, the day he accepted a provisional suspension, and he had been "disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to October 18, 2016," USADA said in a statement.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.