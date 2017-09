Russia's Maria Sharapova reacts during a news conference after losing her quarter-final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/John French/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The situation of Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is “bad” after she tested positive for the banned substance meldonium and she may never play again, R-Sport news agency quoted Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation, as saying on Thursday.