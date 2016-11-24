FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
WADA suspends Mexico laboratory for non-compliance
November 24, 2016 / 6:45 PM / in 9 months

WADA suspends Mexico laboratory for non-compliance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mexico's National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE) building is seen in Mexico City, Mexico, November 24, 2016.Henry Romero

(Reuters) - Mexico's anti-doping laboratory has had its accreditation suspended for up to six months for failing to comply with international standards, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The suspension of the Laboratorio Nacional de Prevencion y Control del Dopaje comes just 10 days after WADA announced the laboratory in Qatar, host country of the 2022 soccer World Cup, had been suspended for four months.

The suspension, which took effect on Nov. 23, prohibits the Mexico lab from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

The laboratory may apply for reinstatement prior to the expiry of the six-month suspension period.

During the ban, samples must be sent to another WADA-accredited laboratory, "ensuring that athletes can have full confidence in continued high quality sample analysis and the wider anti-doping system."

WADA is responsible for accrediting and re-accrediting anti-doping laboratories according to criteria set by the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL).

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Toby Davis

