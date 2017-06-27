Pavel Kolobkov, Minister of Sport of Russia addresses the Symposium of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) in Ecublens, Switzerland, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse - RTX30RMS

MOSCOW The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday it permitted the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to plan and coordinate testing.

RUSADA is authorized to do so, using its trained doping control officers (DCOs), under the supervision of WADA-appointed international experts and the British Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD), WADA said in a statement posted on its official site.

In 2015 RUSADA was branded non-compliant, and WADA said in May Russia would remain an outcast until four key demands are met, chief among them Yelena Isinbayeva's removal from RUSADA and her replacement with an independent chair and vice-chair.

