#Sports News
May 17, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Russian weight lifter Lovchev banned for 4 years for doping

Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian world weightlifting champion Alexei Lovchev has been banned by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for four years after he failed a doping test.

The 26-year-old, who is also the 105kg world record holder, was found to have traces of the growth hormone Ipamorelin in his ‘A’ sample - a urine sample - and was provisionally suspended on December 24.

“Yesterday evening, I received a letter from the international federation regarding my four-year disqualification,” Lovchev told the TASS news agency on Tuesday.

“I don’t agree with this decision. Together with my lawyers, I will fight this verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. We have all the grounds in order to do this,” he added.

Russia was suspended from world athletics last year after a doping investigation exposed widespread cheating and corruption.

Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Larry King

