Malaysian gets Commonwealth reprieve after jacket found

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Commonwealth Games shooting gold medalist Nur Ayuni Farhana Abdul Halim has been given a late reprieve to compete in Glasgow after her missing competition jacket was found and sent to her in Scotland.

Malaysian Ayuni, who won gold with Nur Suryani Taibi in the 10 meter air rifle pairs in New Delhi four years ago, had been scratched from the 10 meter air rifle and 50m rifle prone events after the garment was lost en route and failed to arrive before Monday’s registration for competition.

A borrowed jacket did not fit and Ayuni said a new one would take two months to get used to.

The luggage containing her tailored jacket was thought to be in London but was finally located in Kuala Lumpur airport’s Lost and Found and flown to Scotland on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s start of the shooting competition.

Malaysian team manager Musa Omar said an appeal to Games organizers had failed but they discovered a loophole where changes to the line-up could be lodged before Thursday’s pre-tournament technical meeting.