#Sports News
July 22, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Bolt fit and ready for Commonwealth Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt poses for photographers with a copy of his autobiography, "Faster than Lightning," at Selfridges in central London September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Six-times Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt says he is ready to put in a good showing in the sprint relay at the Commonwealth Games after recovering from foot surgery and a hamstring injury.

The Jamaican, who missed nine weeks of training after surgery on his left foot in March, told Reuters he is back in sub-10 second shape after training twice a day to get ready for the Glasgow Games.

“It’s been rough, but I’ve been through it a couple times so know what it takes to get back so I‘m just pushing on and working towards what’s necessary for this season,” Bolt said on Tuesday morning during a training session.

Reporting by Kayon Raynor, Editing by Ed Osmond

