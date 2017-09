Factbox: Middle Eastern and Asian holdings in sports teams

LONDON (Reuters) - Factbox on investment from the Middle East into European soccer club ownership and Asian investors’ shareholdings in U.S. sport franchises.

EUROPEAN SOCCER

Team: Manchester City (England)

Owner: Abu Dhabi Holdings

Nation: United Arab Emirates

Investment:

Stake: 90 percent for $330 million (2008)

Team: Arsenal (England)

Owner: Red & White Holdings (50 percent owned by Farhad Moshiri)

Nation: Iran

Stake: 29.72 percent for $250 million (2007)

Team: Nottingham Forest (England)

Owner: Fawaz Al-Hasawi

Nation: Kuwait

Stake: 100 percent (2012*)

Team: Malaga (Spain)

Owner: Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani

Nation: Qatar

Stake: 100 percent for $30.45 million (2010)

Team: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Owner: Qatar Sports Investments

Nation: Qatar

Stake: 100 percent for $130 million (2011)

U.S. SPORT FRANCHISES

Team: Sacramento Kings

Owner: The Sacramento Group (Vivek Ranadive and Raj Bhathal)

Nation: India

Stake: 65 percent for $348 million (2013)

Team: San Francisco Giants

Owner: William H.C. Chang

Nation: Japan

Stake: 5 percent for $20.5 million (2006)

Team:Jacksonville Jaguars

Owner:Shahid Khan

Nation: Pakistan

Stake: 100 percent for $760 million (2012)

Team: New York Islanders

Owner: Charles Wang

Nation: China

Stake: 100 percent for $187.5 million (2000)

Team: D.C. United

Owners: William H.C. Chang, Erick Thohir and Jason Levien

Nation: Indonesia and Japan

Stake: Chang 40 percent, Thohir and Jason Levien 60 percent for $30 million (2012)

Source: Repucom Market Intelligence 2014

*Source: Deloitte’s Sports Business Group