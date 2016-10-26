Court upholds suspension of marathon runner Jeptoo

Kenyan marathon runner Rita Jeptoo arrives at the Athletics Kenya headquarters after failing a doping test, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 15, 2015.

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld Kenyan marathon runner Rita Jeptoo's suspension for doping, the tribunal said on Wednesday.

"The CAS Panel in charge of the matter has imposed a four-year period of ineligibility on Ms Jeptoo and disqualified the athlete's results in the 2014 Boston marathon and all other results as from 17 April 2014, including the 2014 Chicago marathon," it said in a statement.

Jeptoo anti-doping sample was found in 2014 to contain recombinant EPO, it said.