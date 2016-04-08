Belgian coach Hoferlin dies at 49: public broadcaster

Belgium's team captain Julien Hoferlin reacts during during their Davis Cup Group Play-off tennis match Xavier Malisse and Olivier Rochus against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka and Roger Federer in Lausanne September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Julien Hoferlin, a former Belgian Davis Cup captain who also helped coach the British team, died on Friday at the age of 49 following treatment for cancer, Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said on its website.

Hoferlin, who worked for RTBF as a consultant and had coached with Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association until 2014, underwent major surgery on a brain tumor shortly before the two teams he had been involved with met in the Davis Cup final in Ghent last November.

Britain led by Andy Murray won the tie against a Belgian team that featured Hoferlin’s charge Steve Darcis.

“A coach, a friend, and more besides,” Darcis wrote on Twitter after the announcement. “We’ll miss you Juju. Love u!!!”