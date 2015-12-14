Factbox: Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsperson of the Year' winners

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following is a list of winners of the Sportsperson of the Year award by Sports Illustrated magazine. Women’s tennis star Serena Williams was named the 2015 winner on Monday.
1956 - Bobby Morrow, Track
1957 - Stan Musial, Baseball
1958 - Rafer Johnson, Track
1959 - Ingemar Johansson, Boxing
1960 - Arnold Palmer, Golf
1961 - Jerry Lucas, College Basketball
1962 - Terry Baker, College Football
1963 - Pete Rozelle, Pro Football
1964 - Ken Venturi, Golf
1965 - Sandy Koufax, Baseball
1966 - Jim Ryun, Track
1967 - Carl Yastrzemski, Baseball
1968 - Bill Russell, Pro Basketball
1969 - Tom Seaver, Baseball
1970 - Bobby Orr, Pro Hockey
1971 - Lee Trevino, Golf
1972 - Billie Jean King, Tennis
John Wooden, College Basketball
1973 - Jackie Stewart, Auto Racing
1974 - Muhammad Ali, Boxing
1975 - Pete Rose, Baseball
1976 - Chris Evert, Tennis
1977 - Steve Cauthen, Horse Racing
1978 - Jack Nicklaus, Golf
1979 - Terry Bradshaw, Pro Football
Willie Stargell, Baseball
1980 - U.S. Olympic Hockey Team
1981 - Sugar Ray Leonard, Boxing
1982 - Wayne Gretzky, Pro Hockey
1983 - Mary Decker, Track
1984 - Edwin Moses, Track
Mary Lou Retton, Gymnastics
1985 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pro Basketball
1986 - Joe Paterno, College Football
1987 - Athletes Who Care
1988 - Orel Hershiser, Baseball
1989 - Greg LeMond, Cycling
1990 - Joe Montana, Pro Football
1991 - Michael Jordan, Pro Basketball
1992 - Arthur Ashe,Tennis
1993 - Don Shula, Pro Football
1994 - Bonnie Blair, Speed Skating
Johann Olav Koss, Speed Skating
1995 - Cal Ripken Jr., Baseball
1996 - Tiger Woods, Golf
1997 - Dean Smith, College Basketball
1998 - Mark McGwire, Baseball
Sammy Sosa, Baseball
1999 - U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team
2000 - Tiger Woods, Golf
2001 - Randy Johnson, Baseball
Curt Schilling, Baseball
2002 - Lance Armstrong, Cycling
2003 - Tim Duncan, Pro Basketball
David Robinson, Pro Basketball
2004 - Boston Red Sox
2005 - Tom Brady, Pro Football
2006 - Dwyane Wade, Pro Basketball
2007 - Brett Favre, Pro Football
2008 - Michael Phelps, Swimming
2009 - Derek Jeter, Baseball
2010 - Drew Brees, Pro Football
2011 - Pat Summitt, College Basketball
Mike Krzyzewski, College Basketball
2012 - LeBron James, Pro Basketball
2013 - Peyton Manning, Pro Football
2014 - Madison Bumgarner, Baseball
2015 - Serena Williams, Tennis
Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by ......