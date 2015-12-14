Factbox: Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsperson of the Year' winners

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following is a list of winners of the Sportsperson of the Year award by Sports Illustrated magazine. Women’s tennis star Serena Williams was named the 2015 winner on Monday.

1956 - Bobby Morrow, Track

1957 - Stan Musial, Baseball

1958 - Rafer Johnson, Track

1959 - Ingemar Johansson, Boxing

1960 - Arnold Palmer, Golf

1961 - Jerry Lucas, College Basketball

1962 - Terry Baker, College Football

1963 - Pete Rozelle, Pro Football

1964 - Ken Venturi, Golf

1965 - Sandy Koufax, Baseball

1966 - Jim Ryun, Track

1967 - Carl Yastrzemski, Baseball

1968 - Bill Russell, Pro Basketball

1969 - Tom Seaver, Baseball

1970 - Bobby Orr, Pro Hockey

1971 - Lee Trevino, Golf

1972 - Billie Jean King, Tennis

John Wooden, College Basketball

1973 - Jackie Stewart, Auto Racing

1974 - Muhammad Ali, Boxing

1975 - Pete Rose, Baseball

1976 - Chris Evert, Tennis

1977 - Steve Cauthen, Horse Racing

1978 - Jack Nicklaus, Golf

1979 - Terry Bradshaw, Pro Football

Willie Stargell, Baseball

1980 - U.S. Olympic Hockey Team

1981 - Sugar Ray Leonard, Boxing

1982 - Wayne Gretzky, Pro Hockey

1983 - Mary Decker, Track

1984 - Edwin Moses, Track

Mary Lou Retton, Gymnastics

1985 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pro Basketball

1986 - Joe Paterno, College Football

1987 - Athletes Who Care

1988 - Orel Hershiser, Baseball

1989 - Greg LeMond, Cycling

1990 - Joe Montana, Pro Football

1991 - Michael Jordan, Pro Basketball

1992 - Arthur Ashe,Tennis

1993 - Don Shula, Pro Football

1994 - Bonnie Blair, Speed Skating

Johann Olav Koss, Speed Skating

1995 - Cal Ripken Jr., Baseball

1996 - Tiger Woods, Golf

1997 - Dean Smith, College Basketball

1998 - Mark McGwire, Baseball

Sammy Sosa, Baseball

1999 - U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

2000 - Tiger Woods, Golf

2001 - Randy Johnson, Baseball

Curt Schilling, Baseball

2002 - Lance Armstrong, Cycling

2003 - Tim Duncan, Pro Basketball

David Robinson, Pro Basketball

2004 - Boston Red Sox

2005 - Tom Brady, Pro Football

2006 - Dwyane Wade, Pro Basketball

2007 - Brett Favre, Pro Football

2008 - Michael Phelps, Swimming

2009 - Derek Jeter, Baseball

2010 - Drew Brees, Pro Football

2011 - Pat Summitt, College Basketball

Mike Krzyzewski, College Basketball

2012 - LeBron James, Pro Basketball

2013 - Peyton Manning, Pro Football

2014 - Madison Bumgarner, Baseball

2015 - Serena Williams, Tennis