FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsperson of the Year' winners
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 14, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsperson of the Year' winners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following is a list of winners of the Sportsperson of the Year award by Sports Illustrated magazine. Women’s tennis star Serena Williams was named the 2015 winner on Monday.

1956 - Bobby Morrow, Track

1957 - Stan Musial, Baseball

1958 - Rafer Johnson, Track

1959 - Ingemar Johansson, Boxing

1960 - Arnold Palmer, Golf

1961 - Jerry Lucas, College Basketball

1962 - Terry Baker, College Football

1963 - Pete Rozelle, Pro Football

1964 - Ken Venturi, Golf

1965 - Sandy Koufax, Baseball

1966 - Jim Ryun, Track

1967 - Carl Yastrzemski, Baseball

1968 - Bill Russell, Pro Basketball

1969 - Tom Seaver, Baseball

1970 - Bobby Orr, Pro Hockey

1971 - Lee Trevino, Golf

1972 - Billie Jean King, Tennis

John Wooden, College Basketball

1973 - Jackie Stewart, Auto Racing

1974 - Muhammad Ali, Boxing

1975 - Pete Rose, Baseball

1976 - Chris Evert, Tennis

1977 - Steve Cauthen, Horse Racing

1978 - Jack Nicklaus, Golf

1979 - Terry Bradshaw, Pro Football

       Willie Stargell, Baseball

1980 - U.S. Olympic Hockey Team

1981 - Sugar Ray Leonard, Boxing

1982 - Wayne Gretzky, Pro Hockey

1983 - Mary Decker, Track

1984 - Edwin Moses, Track

       Mary Lou Retton, Gymnastics

1985 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pro Basketball

1986 - Joe Paterno, College Football

1987 - Athletes Who Care

1988 - Orel Hershiser, Baseball

1989 - Greg LeMond, Cycling

1990 - Joe Montana, Pro Football

1991 - Michael Jordan, Pro Basketball

1992 - Arthur Ashe,Tennis

1993 - Don Shula, Pro Football

1994 - Bonnie Blair, Speed Skating

        Johann Olav Koss, Speed Skating

1995 - Cal Ripken Jr., Baseball

1996 - Tiger Woods, Golf

1997 - Dean Smith, College Basketball

1998 - Mark McGwire, Baseball

        Sammy Sosa, Baseball

1999 - U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

2000 - Tiger Woods, Golf

2001 - Randy Johnson, Baseball

Curt Schilling, Baseball

2002 - Lance Armstrong, Cycling

2003 - Tim Duncan, Pro Basketball

        David Robinson, Pro Basketball

2004 - Boston Red Sox

2005 - Tom Brady, Pro Football

2006 - Dwyane Wade, Pro Basketball

2007 - Brett Favre, Pro Football

2008 - Michael Phelps, Swimming

2009 - Derek Jeter, Baseball

2010 - Drew Brees, Pro Football

2011 - Pat Summitt, College Basketball

        Mike Krzyzewski, College Basketball

2012 - LeBron James, Pro Basketball

2013 - Peyton Manning, Pro Football

2014 - Madison Bumgarner, Baseball 

2015 - Serena Williams, Tennis

Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by ......

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.