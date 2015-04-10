FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spotify nears deal to raise $400 mln, valuing it at $8.4 billion: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 10, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Spotify nears deal to raise $400 mln, valuing it at $8.4 billion: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Spotify AB is nearing a deal to raise $400 million, valuing the music streaming service provider at $8.4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The terms of the funding, Spotify's seventh, have been set and is expected to close in the coming weeks, one of the people told the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1I0ma9V)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund have agreed to invest in the round and Spotify has also held talks with asset managers and venture-capital firms, the Journal said, citing sources.

Spotify and Goldman Sachs could not immediately be reached for comment.

Spotify was valued at more than $5 billion in September, according to filings by GSV Capital Corp, a private investment fund that owns the shares, the Journal said.

As of Friday’s close, Pandora Media Inc has a market capitalization of $3.6 billion.

The Journal had reported in January that Spotify was working with Goldman Sachs for a private fundraising, which could likely put off an initial public offering for a year.

Spotify, which had 15 million subscribers and 60 million active users at the end of 2014, raised speculation of an IPO in August after re-advertising a job for a regulatory filings expert.

The company, founded in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, streams music for free and provides the service ad-free for paying customers.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.