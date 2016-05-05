FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spotify-backed 'Soundtrack Your Brand' launches in U.S., signs McDonald's
May 5, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Spotify-backed 'Soundtrack Your Brand' launches in U.S., signs McDonald's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Start-up Soundtrack Your Brand, which has music streaming service Spotify as one of its investors, has a sign displayed in a Starbucks cafe in Stockholm, Sweden, April 6, 2016. Picture taken April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Soundtrack Your Brand, a music streaming service for businesses backed by Spotify, launched in the United States on Thursday and announced a global deal with fast food chain McDonald‘s.

The company was co-founded with Spotify in 2013 in Sweden, where it provides tailor-made music playlists for customers such as Nike and Starbucks.

It targets small businesses and large chains with the pitch that music can keep customers in-store longer and boost sales.

The deal with McDonald’s allows Soundtrack Your Brand to sign up its franchisees worldwide and provide them with playlists on pre-approved terms. In Sweden, over 60 percent of McDonald’s restaurants are using the service.

The Swedish tech start-up, which is also backed by investors TeliaSonera, Wellington Partners, Northzone and Creandum, has received over $20 million in funding to date.

Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Mark Potter

