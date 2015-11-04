FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Spotlight' stars premiere film in Hollywood
November 4, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

'Spotlight' stars premiere film in Hollywood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - Actors Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo walked the red carpet in Hollywood on Tuesday night, premiering their real life drama “Spotlight” in Los Angeles.

The film looks at newspaper the Boston Globe’s groundbreaking report that Roman Catholic officials routinely covered up abuse by priests.

“When you are doing a story about real people and you have victims involved and people’s lives on the line, it definitely adds another layer of responsibility to the work that you have to do,” Ruffalo said.

“Spotlight” is released in the U.S. on Friday and in European cinemas in January.

