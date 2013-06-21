FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spreadtrum gets $1.38 billion buyout offer from China's Tsinghua Holdings
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 21, 2013 / 11:20 AM / in 4 years

Spreadtrum gets $1.38 billion buyout offer from China's Tsinghua Holdings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chinese cellphone chip designer Spreadtrum Communications Inc said it received a $1.38 billion buyout proposal from a unit of government-owned Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd.

The offer of $28.50 per American depository share represents a premium of 28 percent to Spreadtrum’s Thursday closing price on the Nasdaq.

Spreadtrum said its board is evaluating the proposal.

The company develops chips for smartphones, feature phones and other consumer electronics products, supporting 2G, 3G and 4G wireless communications standards.

Spreadtrum, which gets most of its sales from China and Korea, counts HTC Corp and Samsung Electronics among its customers.

Lower-priced smartphones are popular in Asia and are expected to drive growth in the mobile handsets market as the United States reaches saturation.

China has more than 1 billion mobile phone subscribers, with many switching from low-end feature phones to smartphones in the past few years as prices become more affordable with some smartphones selling for less than 1,000 yuan ($160) apiece.

Research firm IDC had forecast that China’s smartphone shipments are expected to rise sharply to 460 million by 2017 and will make up nearly all mobile phone sales.

Spreadtrum and other Asian rivals such as Mediatek are improving their technology and are happy to sacrifice profits in exchange for market share in Asia.

Last week, Spreadtrum raised its revenue estimates for the second quarter by $50 million to $270-$278 million citing higher demand from low-cost smartphone makers.

Spreadtrum shares rose 21 percent to $27 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.