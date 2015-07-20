FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Spring Airlines aims to raise $725 million to fund expansion
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 20, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

China's Spring Airlines aims to raise $725 million to fund expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Spring Airlines (601021.SS) plans to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($724.7 million) in private share placements to fund internet projects and the purchase of new aircraft, it said on Monday.

The budget carrier, which also announced a significant jump in half-year earnings, said it intends to buy 21 Airbus (AIR.PA) A320 jets and will stick to its Northeast Asian strategy, seeking improved penetration into markets such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

First-half net earnings rose by between 130 percent and 150 percent from the 270.8 million yuan achieved in the same period last year, the company said, citing lower fuel prices and growing passenger numbers.

The company had halted trading in its shares this month, pending the private placement announcement. They are due to resume trading on Tuesday.

Spring Airlines is not alone in stepping up efforts to tap China’s booming air travel market. Shenzhen Airlines has struck a $4.3 billion deal to buy 46 Boeing (BA.N) 737s, parent Air China (601111.SS) said last month, as the group looks to fly more routes.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.