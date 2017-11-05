FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Altice to sell wireless service on Sprint's network
November 5, 2017 / 9:41 PM / in 21 minutes

Altice to sell wireless service on Sprint's network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Altice USA (ATUS.N), the fourth-largest U.S. cable operator, said it would introduce mobile service on Sprint Corp’s (S.N) network, becoming the latest in its industry to plan to enter the wireless market in an effort to retain customers.

FILE PHOTO: A Sprint store logo is pictured on a building in Boca Raton, Florida, U.S. on March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The companies announced the multiyear agreement on Sunday, the day after Sprint and T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) ended merger talks.

Under the agreement, Altice USA will use Sprint’s network to provide voice and data services in the United States.

Sprint and T-Mobile on Saturday had called off their merger talks to create a stronger U.S. wireless company to rival market leaders. That left Sprint, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, to engineer a turnaround on its own.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

