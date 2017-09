(Reuters) - Sprint Corp, the No. 3 U.S. mobile carrier, named Marcelo Claure as its new chief executive, effective Aug. 11.

Claure, 43, will replace Dan Hesse, who has been CEO since 2007, Sprint said in a statement on Wednesday.

Claure founded mobile phone distributor Brightstar Corp, which was acquired last year by Sprint’s Japanese parent, SoftBank Corp.

Reuters reported the CEO change on Tuesday, citing sources.