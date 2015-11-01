FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint says aims to slash costs up to $2.5 billion in turnaround effort
November 1, 2015 / 11:49 PM / 2 years ago

Sprint says aims to slash costs up to $2.5 billion in turnaround effort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Wireless carrier Sprint Corp S.N. on Sunday said it aims to slash its expenses in fiscal year 2016 by as much as $2.5 billion as an essential element of its ongoing turnaround effort, including layoffs and a wide array of cost controls.

“We are leaving no stone unturned and looking at all areas,” company spokesman Dave Tovar said in an interview. He declined to predict how many employees will face layoffs, saying it was too early in the budgeting process.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Eric Walsh

