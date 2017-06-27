The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake /File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH 'BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD 24 OCT' FOR ALL IMAGES

Sprint Corp (S.N) is in exclusive talks with Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) to explore a deal that could boost the cable companies' wireless service, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son had entered into a two-month, exclusive agreement with the companies for discussions through late-July, holding merger talks with T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O), the WSJ said on Monday.

In April, Comcast unveiled a wireless service with an unlimited data plan, making it the first major U.S. cable provider to enter the highly competitive wireless market.

Sprint, Charter and Comcast were not immediately available for comment.

(This version of the story was refiled to add WSJ in headline)

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)