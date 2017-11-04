Sprint and T-Mobile end merger negotiations

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Sprint Corp (S.N) and T-Mobile USA Inc (TMUS.O) have ended merger negotiations, the companies said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Smartphones with the logos of T-Mobile and Sprint are seen in front of a Soft Bank logo in this illustration taken September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations

The companies said they ended talks because they “were unable to find mutually agreeable terms.”

This would be the second time an attempted merger of Sprint, controlled by SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), and T-Mobile, controlled by Deutsche Telekom, has failed. A combined company would have had more than 130 million U.S. subscribers, behind Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and AT&T Inc T.N..