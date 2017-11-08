Sprint to accelerate network investment, CEO says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sprint Corp will accelerate investment in its network as it plots a future as a standalone company, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday, days after the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier said merger talks with rival T-Mobile US Inc had failed.

FILE PHOTO - Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure speaks during the National Council of La Raza annual conference in Kansas City, Missouri July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said at an investor conference the company could spend more than its previous guidance of $5 billion to $6 billion per year on capital expenditures, and that cash could dip next year as it builds out its network.

Sprint shares rose 4.7 percent to $6.02 at midday.