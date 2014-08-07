FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC chief lauds end of potential Sprint/T-Mobile merger
August 7, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. FCC chief lauds end of potential Sprint/T-Mobile merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Wednesday said maintaining four large U.S. wireless carriers was “good for American consumers” after news that two of them, Sprint Corp (S.N) and T-Mobile US TMUS.N, were abandoning plans for a merger.

Sprint “now has an opportunity to focus their efforts on robust competition,” Wheeler said in a brief statement.

U.S. regulators, including antitrust chief Bill Baer and Wheeler, have been unusually public about their skepticism of a merger of the two carriers.

Reporting by Ros Krasny and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu

