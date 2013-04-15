FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish says has not withdrawn its Clearwire offer
April 15, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Dish says has not withdrawn its Clearwire offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Dish Network logo on the side of installers truck is seen in Denver March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said on Monday that the company has not withdrawn Dish’s acquisition offer for Clearwire Corp but that it would honor the terms of an agreement Clearwire made with Sprint Nextel Corp.

Dish made a $3.30 per share counteroffer for Clearwire in January after Sprint agreed to buy out Clearwire for $2.97 per share. Then Dish announced a $25.5 billion offer for Sprint Nextel on Monday, trumping a $20 billion agreement for Japan’s Softbank Corp to buy Sprint.

Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

