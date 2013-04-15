FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Instant View: Dish Network bids $25.5 billion for Sprint Nextel
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 15, 2013 / 11:29 AM / 4 years ago

Instant View: Dish Network bids $25.5 billion for Sprint Nextel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp on Monday offered to buy Sprint Nextel Corp for $25.5 billion in cash and stock, challenging Japan’s SoftBank Corp for the No.3 U.S. wireless service provider.

Sprint shares jumped about 13 percent before the U.S. market open on Monday.

COMMENTARY

NICK BROWN, TELECOM ANALYST, ESPIRITO SANTO INVESTMENT BANK

“We believe Dish has been trying to get into mobile for a while. There have been noises that it was interested in Metro and T-Mobile as well. The offer represents roughly five times Sprint’s 2013 EBITDA based on consensus numbers. The offer from Dish appears credible since it has the financing lined up and can justify a higher price than Softbank’s offer because of the synergies with its existing operations in the US.”

Reporting by Leila Abboud in Paris; Compiled by Tiffany Wu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.