FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sprint forms committee, hires advisers to review Dish bid
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 22, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 4 years

Sprint forms committee, hires advisers to review Dish bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk past a Sprint store in New York December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sprint Nextel said on Monday that its board had formed a special committee of independent directors to review Dish Network’s $25.5 billion takeover bid for the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider.

Sprint had said last week that it would evaluate the Dish offer, which challenges Sprint’s October agreement to sell 70 percent of its shares to Japan’s SoftBank Corp for $20.1 billion.

Dish said it was pleased with the formation of the committee by Sprint and that it was available to meet with Sprint’s Board, management and advisors to discuss its plans and its “willingness to commit to financing.”

Dish’s offer would require the company to raise about $9.3 billion in financing.

Sprint’s special committee will be chaired by director Larry Glasscock. It hired BofA Merrill Lynch as its financial adviser and Shearman & Sterling LLP a its legal counsel.

Other Sprint special committee members include James Hance, V. Janet Hill, William Nuti and Rodney O’ Neal.

Sprint’s shares closed at $7.17 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, flat with their Friday close. Dish shares gained $1.10 or about 2.8 percent at $40.10 on Nasdaq.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.