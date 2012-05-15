FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sprint shareholders vote to re-elect Hesse
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 15, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Sprint shareholders vote to re-elect Hesse

Carey Gillam

2 Min Read

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (Reuters) - Shareholders in Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) voted to re-elect Chief Executive Dan Hesse as a director, defeating a push by one key shareholder to get the executive off the wireless service provider’s board of directors.

According to the company, a preliminary count showed that 90 percent of votes cast were in favor of Hesse’s re-election, lower than the 98 percent of votes some directors received but higher than the 89 percent some other directors received.

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, which has a roughly 4 percent stake in Sprint, said last week that it would vote against Hesse’s re-election.

Hesse has come under fire this year from shareholders disappointed with the hit the company’s results took from subsidizing Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) popular iPhones and other investments the company is making.

Sprint shares were down 1 cent at $2.49 on New York Stock Exchange in early afternoon trade.

Reporting by Carey Gillam, writing by Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Gunna Dickson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.